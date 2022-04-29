News Top Stories

PDP screens Ekweremadu, Abaribe, Ogba, 34 other S’East gov aspirants

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The screening committee for governorship election in South East yesterday screened no fewer than 37 aspirants seeking the party’s ticket in the three states in the region. Aspirants from Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu states were at the party’s zonal office for the exercise in Enugu. As of the time of filing this report, 37 aspirants from the three states were screened while others from Enugu were still waiting to be attended to. The aspirants include those from Ebonyi: Fide Nwankwo; Chris Usulor; Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii (Anyichuks); Igwe Nwagu and Anayo Edwin. Other aspirants from Ebonyi were: Chukwuma Nwazunku; Augustine Nwazunku; Sylvester Ogbaga; Emmanuel Eze; Anayo Edwin and Obinna Ogba Abia aspirants include Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Engr Nnanna Nwafor; Don Lulu; Senator Emma Nwaka and former VC ABSU, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne (Ikpeazu’s rumoured anointed candidate). The rest from Abia were: Chima Anyaso, Ude Oko Chukwu, Lucky Igbokwe; Hon. Samson Orji and Chief Ncheta Omerekpe.

Those who have so far been screened for Enugu include Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Denge Joseph Onoh; Chinyeaka Ohaa, Barth Nnaji, Dr. Gabriel Ajah and Prof. Hilary Edeoga. Others are Chijioke Edeoga, Peter Mba, Senator Gil Nnaji; Capt Evarest Nnaji; Beloved Dan Anike; Rev. Raph Nwoye; Chief Chikwado Chukwunta; Dr. Kingsley Udeh and Barr. Nwabueze Ugwu. Some of the screened aspirants, in separate interviews at the party’s zonal secretariat, Enugu, commended the party’s leadership and the screening committee for transparency of the ongoing exercise. Former Senate Deputy President Ike Ekweremadu rated the exercise high.

Ekweremadu, who is running to govern Enugu State said: “Today, the PDP is holding the screening exercise of its gubernatorial aspirants in the South East and all over the country, zone by zone. In the South East, the exercise is taking place in Enugu and it is an important step in the party’s preparations for the 2023 general election. “But because there is no governorship election coming up in 2023 in Imo State where there is already an All Progressives Congress (APC) in place and Anambra where an All Progressives Grand Alliance Government (APGA) government was recently installed based on an offseason election, the governorship aspirants screening exercise in the South East is only holding for Enugu, Abia, and Ebonyi aspirants.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

…Military kills 869, recovers N2bn kerosene, diesel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

This is coming as the military revealed that, between July 1 and September 30, it has killed at least 869 suspected criminals, including insurgents, armed bandits and militiamen across the North East, North West, North-Central and other theatres of ongoing operations. The troop also recovered a total of 9,040,300 litres of stolen diesel and kerosene […]
News

Consider our victims of insurgency in your humanitarian assistance, Miyetti Allah urges FG, Borno govts

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa, Maiduguri

The Chairman Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Bleeders Association (MACBAN), Alhaji Abba Kawu has called on the Borno State and the Federal Government to consider its displaced members of in their humanitarian assistance, pointing that many of their members have also lost their cattle and means of livelihood as a result […]
News

Infrastructure gets lion share in Ondo 2021 budget

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Ondo State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Emmanuel Igbasan, yesterday broke down the proposed 2021 budget, with infrastructural development taking the largest chunk of the budget. Igbasan while giving the analysis of the budget tagged “Budget of Hope” put the total budget at N174.873 billion, with a provision of N69.915 billion for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica