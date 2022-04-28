PDP screens Ekweremadu, Abaribe, Ogba, 34 other S’East gov aspirants

The screening committee for governorship election in Southeast on Thursday screened no fewer than 37 aspirants seeking the party’s ticket in the three States in the region.

Aspirants from Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu States were at the party’s zonal office for the exercise in Enugu.

As of the time of filing this report, 37 aspirants from the three States were screened while others from Enugu were still waiting to be attended to.

The aspirants include those from Ebonyi: Fide Nwankwo; Chris Usulor; Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii (Anyichuks); Igwe Nwagu and Anayo Edwin.

Other aspirants from Ebonyi are: Chukwuma Nwazunku; Augustine Nwazunku; Sylvester Ogbaga; Emmanuel Eze; Anayo Edwin and Obinna Ogba

Abia aspirants include Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Nnanna Nwafor; Don Lulu; Senator Emma Nwaka and former VC ABSU, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne (Ikpeazu’s rumoured anointed candidate).

The rest from Abia were: Chima Anyaso, Ude Oko Chukwu, Lucky Igbokwe; Hon. Samson Orji; Chief Ncheta Omerekpe and Engr Nana Nwafor.

Those who have so far been screened for Enugu include Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Denge Joseph Onoh; Chinyeaka Ohaa, Barth Nnaji, Dr. Gabriel Ajah and Prof. Hilary Edeoga.

Others are Chijioke Edeoga, Peter Mba, Senator Gil Nnaji; Capt Evarest Nnaji; Beloved Dan Anike; Rev. Raph Nwoye; Chief Chikwado Chukwunta; Dr. Kingsley Udeh and Barr. Nwabueze Ugwu.

Some of the screened aspirants, in separate interviews at the party’s zonal secretariat, Enugu, commended the party’s leadership and the screening committee for transparency of the ongoing exercise.

Former Senate Deputy President Ike Ekweremadu rated the exercise high.

Ekweremadu, who is running to govern Enugu State said: “Today, the PDP is holding the screening exercise of its gubernatorial aspirants in the South East and all over the country, zone by zone. In the South East, the exercise is taking place in Enugu and it is an important step in the party’s preparations for the 2023 general election.

“But because there is no governorship election coming up in 2023 in Imo State where there is already an All Progressives Congress (APC) in place and Anambra where an All Progressives Grand Alliance Government (APGA) government was recently installed based on an off-season election, the governorship aspirants screening exercise in the South East is only holding for Enugu, Abia, and Ebonyi aspirants.

“So, I have gone to meet with the panel and I have been successfully screened. It was quite smooth and the people were quite friendly and courteous. The system is perfect and we hope that the exercise will continue to be smooth as I met it.

“PDP has come a long way and should be able to have sufficient experience to manage this kind of process and I can see the experience coming to play.

“So, I want to thank the officials of the PDP in Enugu State and the Southeast for a job well done so far,” he stated.

Abaribe, who wants to govern Abia State, described the exercise as credible and straightforward.

“I am impressed with what I have just passed through. It does show how remarkably improved PDP has become in its process.

“The people know who their champions are. We have all it takes and we have been screened.”

For Obinna Ogba, who is seeking to succeed Governor Dave Umahi in Ebonyi State, the party’s process has immensely improved.

“He said though, the PDP electoral process has been seamless in the past, but the press one offers the aspirants the opportunity to meet with delegates unlike what was obtainable in the past.”

