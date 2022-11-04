PDP scribe mourns Amaechi

The National Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Samdaddy), has joined numerous Nigerians to mourn the death of the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi. The former Aviation Minister died within the week at the age of 93. Since his death, condolences have been pouring from within and outside Nigeria. Consequently, the PDP National Chairman, Samuel Anyanwu in his condolence said: “With heavy shock, I, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, (Samdaddy), National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP receive the news of the passing onto glory of an Elder statesman, Pa Mbazulike Amechi, at the age of 93 years. “Pa Mbazulike Amechi died a hero. He will be remembered for living an exemplary life that will be hard to replace. His death is indeed, a great loss to the nation and the Igbo race.

