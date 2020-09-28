PDP seeks Akeredolu govt’s probe over N700m COVID-19 funds

The Peoples D e m o c r a t i c Party (PDP) is demanding an open and independent investigation into an alleged diversion of COVID-19 intervention funds by officials of Ondo State government

The party expressed surprise that the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu under his watch the monies were diverted, had not deemed it necessary to speak on the issue.

Besides, the party challenged the governor to account for the proceeds of various levies and taxes collected by his administration and accused him of fleecing the poor masses of the state, including market women, transporters, artisans, small business owners among others in the state.

PPD said it was not surprised that the Ondo people had abandoned Akeredolu and pitched their tent with its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) in their quest to end the misrule which the Akeredolu administration represents.

However, Chairman, Publicity sub-committee of the PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship Election, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, described as indicting that Akeredolu on whose shoulders the burden of the wellbeing of the people laid had failed to speak out on the alleged fraud.

Ologbodiyan said: “Indeed any clean, transparent and upright administration that had not soiled its hand and which has the interest of the people at heart, would have ordered an open investigation, secure and channel the resources to the wellbeing of the people.

“Our campaign charges Governor Akeredolu not to wait until his inevitable defeat at the poll to end the corruption in his administration by ordering an open investigation into the N700 million as well as the truth or otherwise in the allegations, in the public space, that the state received $10 million from foreign donors.

“This is in addition to the circumstances surrounding the failure of the state to pay certain health workers in the past 15 months, despite their participation in the fight against COVID-19 in the state. “We challenge Governor Akeredolu to, within three days, set up an independent inquiry into these allega-tions if his administration has no skeleton in its cupboard.”

Meanwhile, the Immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has said Akeredolu would be rejected by the people of the state at the October 10 polls. Mimiko, who is the National Leader of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) while describing Akeredolu-led government as a disappointment, emphasized that his style of governance was alien to the people of the state which was anti-masses. Mimiko said: “There is no person that will say he has not performed.

But how do we differentiate performance? Any government that has not democratised education is a bad government. “This government that hiked school fee is a bad government.

Akeredolu’s government is an enemy of the people. Anybody that votes Akeredolu is selling his children future. “Any government that does not make health free is your enemy.

Akeredolu’s government is an enemy of the people by cancelling mother and child and free health for children. “Any time they come here to campaign for votes, ask him, where is our shuttle buses? Where is our abiye? The government that cancelled trauma centre is your enemy.”

