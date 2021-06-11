News

PDP seeks Chinese help for youth devt.

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is seeking the assistance of the Chinese government in skill development of Nigerian youths.
PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke Friday when he received the new Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Mr. Cui Jianchun to the party’s headquarters, said Nigeria is looking forward to attaining the same technological development with China when PDP returns to power in 2023.
“We are returning to power in 2023 and hope to do business with you as we did when we were there,” Secondus said in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi.
He told his visitors that Nigeria has vibrant and intelligent youths who can take this country even to moon but regretted that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has undermined this critical sector of the society.
According to him, although China operates a different model of democracy, Nigeria, particularly the PDP administration, has a lot to learn in the management of political parties.
He noted China’s breakthrough especially in modern technology, and said it should be a lesson for a country like Nigeria that has the population potential but has not been able to harness them.
Secondus recalled that in the 16 years of the PDP government, Nigeria worked with the Chinese government especially in rail transportation, aviation and other infrastructure developments.
Ambassador Jianchun had traced the good relationship between his country and Nigeria, and expressed the desire to deepen it.

Our Reporters

