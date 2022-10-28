PDP senator, Nnamani says Tinubu political reformer

Former Enugu State Governor Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is a political reformer.

Nnamani, who is a senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu East, said the achievements recorded by class of 1999 Nigerian class of governors, came as a result of assemblage of 23 best brains to examine each sector of Lagos economy.

Nnamani was Enugu State governor the time Tinubu served in the same capacity in Lagos State.

The former governor told newsmen in Abuja that the class of 1999 governors had a rough beginning because “most of us inherited a state that had all of its sectors in poor conditions as a result of several years of military rule.

“All we had was pure joy in our electorate’s hearts because they had a democratically elected governor.

“From health to education to the economy and security, Lagos State and many other states were in turmoil as a result of years of military rule.

“But Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made the most progress out of all of us in reforms of various sectors, with Enugu State coming in second.”

