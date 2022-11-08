Politics

PDP senator says Tinubu presidency’ll be more beneficial for Ndigbo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Former Enugu State Governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani wants people of South East to forge political alliance with the South West, arguing that such would be beneficial for Ndigbo.

Nnamani, who currently represents Enugu East on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it is not late for the Igbo to reflect on, and carefully x-ray the looming reality of presidential ambition of former Lagos State Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former governor, who is a candidate of PDP in next year’s election, said Yourbas of the South West have been good to their South East counterparts.

In an article titled: ‘The Igbo Insularity and Its Yoruba Wahala’, the former governor, wondered the mistrust of the Igbo against the Yoruba, adding: “We never fought. Our properties (were) never seized. Our businesses thriving in their homelands. (We have) blossoming intermarriages with multiple offsprings.”

 

Our Reporters

