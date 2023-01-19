PDP senatorial candidate gives out cash, gifts to people

The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos West Senatorial District, Se-gun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, has declared that the jostle for the district’s seat is never a task to be committed to political novices. Speaking at the flagoff of his campaign in Ikeja, Adewale urged residents to vote for him and the candidates of the PDP in the House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly respectively. Adewale advised the people to get their Permanent Voter Cards before the January distribution deadline lapsed and to vote for competent leaders. He said, “Without your PVC, you cannot vote, and you must vote because I am sure you want a change of government. “You want a government that will work for you, your children, and your family. I beg you to please collect your PVC and vote for us.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...