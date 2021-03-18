PDP should talk and act like a political party

The Peoples Democratic Party was created in 1998 alongside the All Peoples Party the Nigerian military establishment (Umaru Dikko in 1983 called it ‘alternate’ political party) quickly cobbled together to take over power and hold it on its behalf, pending when it would recover from the disorganisation and integrity-damage it suffered from the misrule it foisted on Nigeria and karmic repercussions trailing the violence and bloodshed visited on Nigeria from 1966 to 1999. These parties were formed by the General Abdulsalam Abubakar military administration as part of the political transaction programme meant to bury the June 12 crisis.

The other party, Alliance for Democracy, was a product of protest. The two parties (PDP and APP) were supposed to mimic the philosophical foundation upon which the Babangida administration’s political transition programme was meant to serve, that is, by forcing partisan ideological platforms of ‘right’ and ‘left’ divides. Babangida’s political transition programme had decreed two parties founded on a “little to the right and a little to the left.” General Abdulsalam had wanted to replicate it.

By 1998, the political atmosphere was badly fouled as a result of the deaths of Head of State, General Abacha who was holding fort the ligaments of the crumbling empire followed closely by the demise of MKO Abiola who claimed the imperial stool by reason of an electoral mandate given on June 12, 1993.

The two parties (PDP and APP) created by the military rulers was quickly seized by the politicians especially those created by the ‘militricians’ of the dubious era (1966 –1998) and helplessly joined by the remnants of the Independence political establishment led by Nnamdi Azikiwe, if at all he led any; Obafemi Awolowo and joint leadership of Sardauna Ahmadu Bello and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. The PDP was peopled by new class of leaders whose rise to economic and political fame were largely attributable to the military regimes spanning the periods 1966 – 1979 and 1984 – 1998 and a sprinkle of followers of the Independence leaders. The military establishment was generously represented in the founding and funding of the party as the retired generals comfortably made it home and dictated the directions it took.

The other party, the APP was created as a counterfoil, for the Igbo say that “Ife kwuru, ife akwudebe ya” meaning that there is always two sides to any issue or matter in life. So, APP was created to accommodate the opposing views of those that may not accept PDP which was the adopted party of the military. It was also peopled by the new class of leaders created as a result of the military politics of 1966 – 1998 and some remnants of the Independence leaders.

However, by irony of fate, APP drew its members largely from the conservative wing of the Northern Peoples Congress and the defunct Action Group Party loyalists then led by Chief Bola Ige, Adekunle Ajasin and Senator Abraham Adesanya. However, the forcible lumping of ‘ideologically’ opposed elements in the APP, especially the mendacious and meretricious politicians hewn out from the nebulous Babangida/ Abacha political transition programmes of 1989 to 1998 alarmed the Action Group faction in the APP to leave APP to form the Alliance for Democracy.

In this way, three parties were eventually born. However, the three parties contested governorship and local council elections which determined the electoral bases of the parties as PDP had better spread in all the geopolitical zones especially South-East, South-South and North-Central. The APP had the Far-North while AD controlled South-West.

The fielding of presidential candidates brought out the substance of the party as the serving and retired generals deployed their arsenal to railroad General Obasanjo right from the prison to the PDP presidential dais as its candidate.

The APP would have had either Bamanga Tukur or Umaru Shinkafi but a crisis threw up Ogbonnaya Onu as the candidate. Meanwhile, a combination of factors mainly the body-language of the military which the AD leaders read to mean that adoption of Olu Falae, an acolyte of General Babangida would be preferable to Bola Ige.

The brewers of the political brut considered non-Yoruba candidacy toxic and so Ogbonnaya Onu as APP candidate was kicked down with Umaru Shinkafi being clumsily joined to Olu Falae’s AD/APP joint presidential candidacy for the 1998 presidential election to realize the ‘Appease-Yoruba’ project. General Obasanjo won the election and became President, ruling like a military dictator from 1999 to 2007 when he transferred power to Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who died in office whereupon Vice President Goodluck Jonathan succeeded him. Jonathan finished Yar’Adua’s tenure, contested, won and ruled till 2015 when his attempt to win a second term was truncated by the APC coalition’s victory.

So, in 2015, PDP lost power to APC and become an opposition party but it made a strong come-back bid in 2019 which it badly handled as it could not secure its votes and the judicial challenge to the APC presidential victory was also badly formulated and handled.

So it remains in opposition. Since 2015, the PDP has not gathered itself together and reorganize itself properly to discharge its duties and obligations to the people of Nigeria as common sense and posterity require. In the first place, at the National Assembly where national politics is played, the PDP has not organised its members to offer robust and intelligent challenge to the myriad of governance measures which the APC has mercilessly foisted on Nigeria. The little challenge seen at the National Assembly remains uncoordinated, and certainly not ideologically driven.

It is only the feeble efforts of some committed legislators such as Enyinnaya Abaribe in the Senate that Nigerian citizenry sees and testifies to as the chirping of a chick swept away in the whirlwind of a hawkish attack. This is not enough. PDP has failed woefully in organisation, particularly in information collation, management and dissemination.

True, PDP has a distinguished journalist as its spokesman but a mere journalist is not sufficient to handle the affairs of a national political party that has ruled a country for an unbroken period of 16 years and almost transformed the country into a one-party state.

So, PDP has not got the resources to hire competent professionals (political scientists, sociologists, historians, lawyers, archivists, librarians and information technologists and scientists) to man its publicity bureau? PDP’s political engagements and interrogation of the ruling party and its government’s activities are as tepid as Ikogosi Spring and as tenuous as the plea of a condemned felon. An instance, among the avalanche of issues of governance was the missing $1billion as alleged by National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno.

What did the PDP and its legislators and governors do? Nothing, except the tepid statement made by its National Publicity Secretary and the statement was miserably tucked away in the general news section of the Guardian on Sunday (14/3/2021). The statement lacks substance, weight and political bite. Consider what APC Lai Mohammed or Issa Onilu would have done with such news whether withdrawn, refuted or amplified as it is being damage-controlled now. Let PDP be serious that it can be trusted with the role of an opposition party ready to offer Nigerians an alternative to the APC.

Let it utilize the structure which it already has, hire men of ideas to help it out with its political organisation and praxis – especially on polemics and ideological contests with its opponents. 2023 is near and PDP’s useless permutations on zoning cannot help it. A structure, organisation and praxis well managed will help it.

