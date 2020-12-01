PDP slams Presidency, says Nigeria is a failed state

Nigeria’s opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the statement credited to the Presidency that the slain Borno farmers did not obtain military clearance before going to their farm, amount to insensitivity and a spat on the grave of the slain farmers.

This is even as the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said that Nigeria is falling apart and fast becoming a failed state. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, said the Presidency’s claims that the farmers were killed because they failed to get clearance before going to their farm is an admission that the Buhari administration has been overwhelmed by terrorists and can no longer guarantee the lives of Nigerians.

The party also accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of lack of empathy, and said the statement amounts to a slap on the faces of the generality of mourning Nigerians.

“Perhaps this also informs why their party, the APC, has not deemed it fit to have a word of lamentation for the death or consolation for the bereaved,” the party noted. It demanded an immediate withdrawal of the offensive statement and an apology to Nigerians, particularly the people of Borno State, and restated its call on President Buhari to heed the demands by Nigerians to rejig the security architecture as well as replace his service chiefs with more competent hands in the interest of the nation.

“It is indeed shocking that the Buhari presidency has graduated from making bogus claims of having degraded terrorism to the embarrassing point of blaming unprotected and helpless Nigerians for falling victims of terrorist attacks. “This, to say the least, is the height of leadership failure of the lazy, lethargic and incompetent Buhari administration.

“Our party is forced to hold that attitudes such as the unpatriotic remark of the Buhari presidency embolden insurgents in their ceaseless attacks in our country. “Such also provides further insights into the escalation of acts of terrorism in our country in the last five years.

“This unpatriotic stance smacks of support for acts of terrorism and mindless killing of our compatriots by a government whose Commander-in-Chief had promised Nigerians to lead the battle against insurgents from the front,” PDP noted.

The party said the presidency now seeks to turn itself into a mouthpiece of terrorists by this subtle attempt to rationalise the killing of innocent and hardworking Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Secondus urged President Buhari to show his capacity and expertise in Borno and Katsina states, adding that as it happened in the United States of America, APC would be voted out of power in 2023.

Secondus spoke in Sagbama in Bayelsa State, at a mega rally of the party for the December senatorial byelections. Secondus, who presented the party’s flag to its senatorial candidate, Seriake Dickson, said that the PDP believes in a united and strong Nigeria, adding that PDP remained the only party that can rescue the country from the grip of the APC.

“Today, as we stand here to speak to you, Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state. The only rescue is to put quality people in the National Assembly who can go there to make laws in defence of the people.

“Everywhere has broken down. Security and economy are breaking down. The government of APC has failed. You can imagine a bag of rice that was N18,000 is now N30,000 and the dollar which was exchanging for between N180 and N230 is now N500.

“I can tell you that this is a most trying period for our nation. The country is gradually falling apart. “We believe in a united Nigeria, we in the PDP will rescue the country from the grip of APC. Charity must begin from home. You must come out to vote,” he said.

He urged the people of Sagbama/Ekeremor to vote for former Governor Dickson in the forthcoming senatorial by-election.

According to him, Dickson performed exceedingly well as governor of Bayelsa State, and commended him for successful completion of the Bayelsa International Airport, which he described as a gateway to the rescue of the country.

The party’s flag was also presented to Hon. Moses Cleopas as PDP candidate for Bayelsa central senatorial.

Like this: Like Loading...