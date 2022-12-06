PDP sponsoring APC members against my candidacy – Bwacha

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State. In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on the ruling of the Court of Appeal that affirmed his candidature, his chances in the election and plans to unite the party. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

You won in the Court of Appeal concerning your candidature but you still have a number of cases, how are you handling this new development because it is not yet Uhuru for you?

I’m very conversant with that, and from the beginning, I have committed this project to the hands of God, that the Lord should take the lead while I follow because He knows the way through the wilderness.

On the cases in court, as a law-abiding citizen, I am patiently waiting for that and will follow as things progress and I trust God because we are on the part of the truth.

But your opponent said he is going to study the judgement of the Court of Appeal before he takes his next decision. Are you not concerned about his next move?

Well, anybody in court must be concerned because you are not the judge. But the faith that I have is that since God is the ultimate judge, He will control the heart of men, who are handling the case to do the will of God.

That is why I’m not concerned.

Why do you have so many cases against you in court; is it that people don’t want you in the state?

There is a popular adage in my community that a mango that is ripe suffers the most attack because everybody wants to go the mango for consumption.

So, I’m not surprised because it is a result of the potential they see in me to do the job. And, of course, remember that I have said time without number that most of these people against me are working with the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

From the beginning we set out as a party that we are contending for a position and one person emerged. We explored all available avenues to ensure that everybody is carried along but somehow along the line, we got to understand that the opposition was interested in what was happening in our party. That is why we have not been able to reach a resolution up till now but we are on it and we are trusting God that we will be able to agree on what to do.

Can you tell us what precisely the court ruled in your favour because what has been in contention has been the primary election?

Primary election as it is known is an intraparty affair of a political party. The party is saddled with the responsibility of conducting its primary elections which it did. And another statutory body that has the responsibility also of supervising the primary election is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Both were involved in this and remember that the number of those who contested for this position where seven and it is quite a large number. So, after the conduct of the primary, I emerged. But remember also that I joined the APC not long ago. This was from the wisdom of the party to ensure they win in Taraba State, which has been a PDP state from the beginning.

So, the party in its wisdom thought that I’m the right person to win the primary and people at home knew this. They rallied around me but this didn’t go down well with those that contested against me as I met some of them in the party. Naturally, they look at me as a stranger.

Actually, that is what has prolonged this dispute and litigation but all of them know that we will win this election if we put our house together. But it is how to agree to work together that is the problem now. As for winning the election, certainly, by the grace of God, we will win if we agree to work together eventually.

The larger percentage of them is keying into the common goal except for one or two people, who are foot-dragging in court.

Why are those ones foot-dragging as you said; didn’t you have any conversation with them?

I have discussed this with them and I met Senator Yusuf separately and we had meetings on a number of occasions with witnesses to mediate. But initially, we thought it was something within the realm of speculation but we got to know that they were being encouraged by people who don’t want the party in government in Taraba State.

As I said, we have no reason to believe that it is an iron-cast position because eventually, they will have to join us.

If they say you came new, is it not the right thing for you to join the queue and wait for your turn or did the party promise you from Abuja that you will be the man to lead?

It is the people in the party that elected me.

If you come and the party chooses that they will do a new thing and if you have been there and you are doing the same thing consistently and you have not succeeded, you have not been able to record any success, the party needs to do something new.

Essentially, that was what informed the decision by the party members in the state to rally around me. Having been there for long and having been in the PDP, knowing the state very well, by their calculation, they know that I’m the right man for the job.

You defected from the PDP to the APC, so naturally, PDP would be angry with you and if you are popular as you said, why didn’t you contest for a senatorial seat on the platform of the APC?

It is about the same thing I’m trying to do except for a different position.

But you didn’t resign as a member of PDP; you moved as a PDP senator and continued as a senator in the APC…

The law allows it if there is division and disagreement. I have explained the disagreements I had with the PDP in the state. The party was factionalised along with my followers and the followers of the governor and it is this division that informed my movement to the APC.

In May, it was reported that you were declared the winner of the APC governorship primary election at the airport; what exactly played out during the exercise?

I have given this explanation before that when we went to Jalingo for the primary election, we got information that because it is a PDP government that is in place in Taraba State, the government was interested in making sure APC doesn’t hold its primary election.

So, what we did was to ensure that we go ahead of them. They mobilised thugs to destabilise the exercise, so when the party sent officials to the local governments, the election was going on but we didn’t know that there were people reporting to the state government. I have said time without number that we have issues that we need to resolve within ourselves, issues of people from within because there is nothing as dangerous as having an enemy from within.

So, when we knew this, we had to work harder to ensure that the primaries were conducted because the idea was to ensure that the primaries were not conducted at all. When the results started coming in from the 168 council wards of the state, they mobilise thugs who went for the officials who went to conduct the primaries, held them hostage and forced them to make public statements that they have not granted approval for the primaries to commence.

So, this is where we had the issue and those who watched the chairman of the panel speak on video, knew that this was somebody who is under duress. He confessed by himself that he was not safe because one of them was shot. When he left, he relocated to the airport after collating the results because they were still hunting for him. The law gives him the right to announce the result either in Abuja or Jalingo at his discretion.

So, he called media men to the airport and announced the results and left for fear of his life was under threat. That was actually what played out.

Before the ruling of the Court of Appeal Court, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered that a fresh primary be conducted within 14 days. Is that judgement still a major hurdle for you?

We believe strongly that the judgement in Jalingo was full of wrongs and that was why we appealed that judgement. And the one in Abuja, if you watch the concluding part of the judgement, the judge said he agreed with his colleague in Jalingo and they are the same court of coordinate jurisdiction.

So, we are not worried because they are saying the same thing and actually, the judge in Abuja appears to have been following what was happening in Jalingo. Since their judgement is of the same court, we believe that we have an edge because this is the Court of Appeal now speaking. We have filed an appeal in respect of the matter in Abuja and we believe that the same God will do it for us. So we are not worried at all.

Are you are saying that you will not participate in any primary if it is to be conducted by the order of that court?

We appealed the judgement and if the Court of Appeal ruled that we should conduct a new primary election, so be it. I have said time without number that we are not afraid of election. By the grace of God, if that election is conducted 10 times, we are going to win but we have to let the world know that primaries were conducted.

That is why we appealed against that judgement because primaries were conducted by the party and INEC supervised the election and results were collated all over the 168 wards of the state and announced by the panel. So, if the local court said we should go and do another election, we have to test the law to find out whether actually the process that took place was a valid process or not.

We went on appeal and by the grace of God, the appeal succeeded and so we are home and dry. Both judgements of Abuja High Court and Jalingo High Court are saying the same thing and the Court of Appeal has affirmed my candidature and that primaries were conducted.

So, when you say that they are different issues, you are wrong because they are the same issues decided on by different courts of the same jurisdiction. And the same issue that we appealed against was decided by the court of Appeal in Yola. Two separate individuals filed cases in Jalingo and one other person in Abuja. But the work has been made easy because the Court of Appeal has taken a position on the same matter.

The whole case is challenging the validity of the process, which the appellate court has affirmed. And in our appeal, we draw the attention of the Court of Appeal in Abuja to the judgement of the Court of Appeal in Yola in the same instance and this is where we are flowing from.

It does not mean that we are not going to appeal because there is a judgement by the Court of Appeal.

In your opinion, what is the body language of INEC in all these court judgements?

It is the same INEC that supervised the election that was involved in the court process, submitted papers and confirmed that the election was held because it was part of the process.

So, I don’t need to hold another contrary opinion because INEC was part of the court process and I don’t see them changing position because they have spoken and their position is clear. And when an Appeal Court issues an order it has to be obeyed by INEC and you don’t need a second party to tell you that INEC will obey the court judgement.

