PDP stakeholders cause stir, hold Congress' panel members hostage in Anambra

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) fiveman Congress Panel, led by Jibrin Ahmed, has been held hostage by the party’s stakeholders over his inability to present original result sheets.

 

It became a shouting match yesterday at the PDP party Secretariat at Udoka, between the stakeholders and the panel, who claimed they had left the result sheets in their Hotel room.

 

The Panel members had instructed the National Assembly aspirants and others to assemble at the party’s office for a briefing yesterday before the Ward Congress, but only came with photo copies of the results sheets. The development did not go down well with the stakeholders, who insisted that they must bring the original result sheets, adding that this had been the style of the party.

 

They accused the panel members of trying to run away to Abuja to write names of people of their choice. But the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Jibrin Ahmed, cited security reasons for not coming with the original result sheets, which was disputed by the stakeholders.

 

The governorship candidate of PDP during the November 6 election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, appealed to members for calm, offering his personal security and vehicles to take the Chairman to his hotel room to bring the original result sheets. However, Ahmed declined the offer, insisting that he must go alone.

 

