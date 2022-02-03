PDP stalwart extols Atiku’s leadership quality

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Alozie Alozie, has extoled the leadership quality of a former Vice- President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, insisting that the country will be greatly transformed under his leadership as president in 2023 political dispensation. According to him, Nigeria truly is the giant of Africa that has the potential to make it greater if capable persons with unquestionable character are voted into power to pilot the affairs of the country. Alozie, the Director- General of Atiku campaign flow, bared his mind when he spoke exclusively with New Telegraph in Warri. He enjoined Nigerians to be strongly united in order to vote wisely for PDP to make the country more respected amongthecomityof nations. He maintained that Alhaji Atiku has the interest of this country at heart and will do everything humanly possible to ensure every Nigerian enjoys the dividend of democracy. Hesaid:“Weshouldcollectively come together with the mindsetof wrestlinghunger, insecurity, wanton killings of innocent and defenceless persons and the major cankerworm called corruption that has eaten deep into the fabric of the nation.”
