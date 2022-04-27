PDP stalwart extols Ayu’s leadership qualities

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Hon. Daniel Omimi, has lauded the leadership qualities of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, insisting that the party is better organised now to face any opposition in the 2023 generation election. Omimi, a political adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is elated that the party made up of persons of credible character, is ready to sweep the polls in the next political dispensation.

The PDP stalwart known for his unflinching support for the governor and the PDP family, made these remarks when he addressed the press yesterday in Warri. According to him, PDP, one of the biggest political parties in Africa, was lucky to have a former Senate President and tested politician as the national chairman, who is ready to move the party forward. “Interestingly, PDP has what it takes to wrest power from the APC that has thrown Nigeria into deeper woes,” lamented the APC strong man. He, however, advised APC to start packing its bag and baggage from Aso Rock as they have woefully disappointed Nigerians and the people are also tired of them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...