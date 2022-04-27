News

PDP stalwart extols Ayu’s leadership qualities

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Hon. Daniel Omimi, has lauded the leadership qualities of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, insisting that the party is better organised now to face any opposition in the 2023 generation election. Omimi, a political adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is elated that the party made up of persons of credible character, is ready to sweep the polls in the next political dispensation.

The PDP stalwart known for his unflinching support for the governor and the PDP family, made these remarks when he addressed the press yesterday in Warri. According to him, PDP, one of the biggest political parties in Africa, was lucky to have a former Senate President and tested politician as the national chairman, who is ready to move the party forward. “Interestingly, PDP has what it takes to wrest power from the APC that has thrown Nigeria into deeper woes,” lamented the APC strong man. He, however, advised APC to start packing its bag and baggage from Aso Rock as they have woefully disappointed Nigerians and the people are also tired of them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta mulls PPP in new varsities’ development

Posted on Author Ola James

Delta State Government yesterday said it would seek publicprivate- partnership in the development of its three new universities. Chairman of the Project Management Committee for the universities, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, disclosed this while presenting the Committee’s report to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Government House, Asaba, the state capital. Muoboghare, who is the immediate past […]
News

Housing:  Ashafa remains FHA MD as FG moves on maintenance Federal Estates nationwide

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

In a bid to checkmate housing deficit in the country, the Federal Government has said that efforts are being made vigorously implement maintenance policy of the estates belonging to the Federal Housing Authority across the country. In a statement issued by the office of the Chief Executive of the Authority, the Federal Government that the […]
News

ASUU strike: Ondo students block Ibadan-Akure-Abuja Highway

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Students in Ondo State under the auspices of the National Association of University Students (NAUS) yesterday shut down the Ibadan-Akure- Abuja Highway protesting against the on-going strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The development caused heavy traffic on the highway for hours, with many heavy-duty trucks and passenger buses going to and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica