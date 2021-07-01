PDP storms NASS, rejects Onochie as National Commissioner

The National Executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, joined those kicking against the nomination of Special Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, as one of the National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The National Executive officers of the opposition party, in a bid to drive home their point on the matter, stormed the National Assembly to demonstrate their opposition to the choice of Buhari’s aide for the INEC appointment.

The party also vowed to retrieve seats of the lawmakers at the National Assembly who defected from the party through litigations. The PDP’s executive officers, who were led by the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus and supporters, were at the MOPOL Gate of the National Assembly at about 12:30pm to express their rejection of Onochie’s nomination.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman, Senate Committee on INEC and signed by its National Secretary, Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, the Party said that Onochie being a card carrying member of a political party, the APC, was not qualified for such appointment as stated in relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution. The party noted that it carried out the protest to save the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan, the Senate and President Bu-hari from public ridicule. The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South) and his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, received the party executives and promised to kick against the nomination. On the gale of defections hitting the party, the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that machinery was being put in place to retrieve seats of the defectors through litigations.

