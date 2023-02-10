PDP suffering from ‘G5 Infection’ without cure – Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), yesterday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was currently afflicted with a political disease known as the “G5 Infection. He also hinted that the disease has further weakened the party in preparation for an impending loss in the upcoming presidential elections. Fashola, who made this statement at the official launch of Eko O ni baje 10,000 foot soldiers for Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat that he organised, took another shot at the PDP’s Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor), who is running for Lagos State Governor. Fashola said, ‘working as a cameraman in my press crew while i was governor of Lagos State cannot make someone a governor. You need experience.” The former governor of Lagos State remarked, “Some people claim they would take the land from us, that is too much. I urge Adediran to return to the progressive camp and attend leadership training. ”I held the position of governor for eight years, and while being the governor’s chief of staff was helpful, it was insufficient.”

