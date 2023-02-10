PDP suffering from ‘G5 Infection’ without cure – Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), yesterday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was currently afflicted with a political disease known as the “G5 Infection. He also hinted that the disease has further weakened the party in preparation for an impending loss in the upcoming presidential elections. Fashola, who made this statement at the official launch of Eko O ni baje 10,000 foot soldiers for Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat that he organised, took another shot at the PDP’s Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor), who is running for Lagos State Governor. Fashola said, ‘working as a cameraman in my press crew while i was governor of Lagos State cannot make someone a governor. You need experience.” The former governor of Lagos State remarked, “Some people claim they would take the land from us, that is too much. I urge Adediran to return to the progressive camp and attend leadership training. ”I held the position of governor for eight years, and while being the governor’s chief of staff was helpful, it was insufficient.”
Related Articles
Flooding: NEDC donates food, non-food items to victims in Bauchi
As part of activities marking World Humanitarian Day, the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) yesterday donated food and non-food items to flood victims in Bauchi State. NEDC Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali, while presenting a letter approving the items to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Government House, Bauchi, said the gesture is part of the commission’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
At least 21 killed in Gaza refugee camp fire
At least 21 people – including 10 children – have been killed by a fire in a building in a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, a hospital director has told the BBC. The number of deaths at Jabalia refugee camp following the fire – which is now under control – is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Customs collects N2trn in 11 months at ports, borders
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N2 trillion from the seaports and borders in the last 11 months of the year. The amount exceeded its revenue target of N1.678 trillion by 16.1 per cent or N322 billion. The Comptroller-General, Hameed Ali, who disclosed this in Abuja, at the graduation ceremony for Customs […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)