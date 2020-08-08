Politics

PDP supporters in Dogara’s hometown defect to APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Some People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi, on Saturday announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Giving reasons for their defection, their spokesperson, Bulus Iliya, said that their decision to return to the APC was informed by the need to reunite with their political godfather, Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of House of Representatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Dogara, an indigene of Bogoro Local Government Area, and presently member representing Tafawa Balewa/Dass/Bogoro Federal Constituency, recently defected from the ruling PDP in the state, to the opposition APC.

“In Nigerian politics, loyalty pays, therefore as political students of Yakubu Dogara, we will remain loyal to him,” said Iliya.

They urged Bauchi state government to be fair and transparent in the conduct the forthcoming local government election, slated for Oct.17.

Receiving the defectors, Mr Haruna Rikaya, APC Chairman in Bogoro LGA, said the decision of the former to join his party, was commendable, assuring them that they would be treated equally with those they met in the party.

He said his doors were open for suggestions on how to move APC forward in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo guber: Screening c’ttee submits report, disqualifies one aspirant

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The Ondo State Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket Friday submitted its report, stating that one of the aspirants was disqualified. The Secretary of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Udoudehee received the report on behalf of the Chairman, Mai Mala Buni. The aspirants, who participated in the exercise […]
Politics

Ondo guber: APC, PDP, 15 others beat INEC deadline 

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said all the 17 political parties fielding candidates for the October 10 Ondo governorship election, have been able to upload particulars of their nominated candidates on its portal. According to the schedule of activities for the election, INEC gave June 28 as the last day for the submission of […]
Politics

Lagos East: Battle for Osinowo’s successor hots up

Posted on Author TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE

TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes on the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial District by-election to fill the seat vacated by late Senator Bayo Osinowo The contest for who succeeds late Senator Bayo Osinowo, who represented Lagos East Senatorial District in the Ninth Senate till June 15, has started earlier than expected as about 10 personalities across the All […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: