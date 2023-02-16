PDP suspend Rivers’ rally for peace, security of supporters – Dingyadi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council on Tuesday said its rally in Rivers State has been halted for reasons of peace and also to protect the people and safeguard their properties. A member of the Media Advisory Committee of the Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, told newsmen that the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has not in any way expressed fear on the comments by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. Dingyadi, who is also a senior special assistant on media and communication to the PDP National Chairman, Dr Ayochia Ayu, said the party considered people’s safety as paramount not only as a campaign show. He said Governor Wike’s comments and indiscriminate change in the rally venue needed to be carefully considered as he is chief security officer of the state. According to him, Atiku along with other party bigwigs and stakeholders may be safe through the security men in their motorcades.

