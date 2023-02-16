News

PDP suspend Rivers’ rally for peace, security of supporters – Dingyadi

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council on Tuesday said its rally in Rivers State has been halted for reasons of peace and also to protect the people and safeguard their properties. A member of the Media Advisory Committee of the Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, told newsmen that the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has not in any way expressed fear on the comments by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. Dingyadi, who is also a senior special assistant on media and communication to the PDP National Chairman, Dr Ayochia Ayu, said the party considered people’s safety as paramount not only as a campaign show. He said Governor Wike’s comments and indiscriminate change in the rally venue needed to be carefully considered as he is chief security officer of the state. According to him, Atiku along with other party bigwigs and stakeholders may be safe through the security men in their motorcades.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Coalition of Pro-Biafra groups throw weight behind Igbo presidency

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Coalition of the Pro Biafra Organisations across the old Eastern Region said it has resolved to support the clamour for the Nigeria Presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023. The coalition said it decided to support the Igbo presidency project irrespective of the divide between South-East and South-South. It added that such divide does not […]
News

LGBT activist faults same-sex marriage prohibition act in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Abass Olayinka, the Secretary-General of Highlander Club of Lagos, has condemned Nigeria’s same-sex marriage prohibition act. In an open letter to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent, Olayinka described the act as “worrisome”. Olayinka regretted that the act would worsen the inhumane treatment that LGBT people […]
News Top Stories

Okada Ban: Arewa Community urges members to be law abiding

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Lagos State Arewa Community (LASACOMM) has advised its members to comply with the ban of commercial motorcycles in the state.   The group said it is law abiding and urged its members to operate only within the ambit of the law. The group in a communiqué issued at the end of its extraordinary meeting, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica