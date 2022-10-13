News

PDP suspends campaign, dialogues with Wike over crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday suspended its ongoing presidential campaign, to seek the resolution of its four-month crisis that has pitted five of the party’s governors against its leadership. According to the campaign timetable released by the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, the party had scheduled to go to Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, yesterday, in continuation of the campaign, which was flagged off in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday. Gusau in Zamfara State would have hosted the campaign on Thursday.

But the campaign was put off while party leaders headed for Port Harcourt in a frantic effort to resolve the crisis with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike who is the leader of the aggrieved group. Though there was no official statement from the party, it was gathered that PDP leaders believed that every member of the party should be on board, if the party hopes to win next year’s presidential election.

The party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) had already submitted its report to the party, after its meeting with the Rivers State governor, in an attempt to resolve the crisis. A party source disclosed that the BoT report would be a new approach to the resolution of the crisis. He could not, however, disclose the recommendations made by the Senator Adolphus Wabara-led board.

Meanwhile, former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, has assured Nigerians that the anguish and pains they are currently facing under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration would come to an end if PDP forms the next Federal Government. Ologbondiyan, who is spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign, stated that the party’s and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar are concerned about the pains and sufferings the APC has imposed on Nigerians in the last seven years.

 

