PDP suspends ex-Niger gov, Babangida Aliyu

Posted on Author Daniel Atori and Onyekachi Eze

Former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has been suspended by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over allegations of anti-party activities leading to cracks in the party since 2014.

 

But in a swift reaction, the opposition party described the alleged suspension of Aliyu from the party as “fake news”.

 

The PDP, in a statement titled ‘Notice of suspension of Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu from the PDP, Chanchaga Local Government Area’, also alleged that Aliyu worked against former President Goodluck Jonathan and the party’s governorship candidate in Niger State, Alhaji Umar Nasko, by supporting and funding the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 with the sum of N450 million to defeat his own party. According to a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency Stakeholders’ Meeting in Minna yesterday, the issue was as a result of 6 weighty allegations which the party in Chanchaga Local Area of Niger State finds very disturbing and inimical to the party’s progress. The communiqué, which was made available to our correspondent, listed the allegations as; “causing disaffection within the party hierarchy even after  several peace efforts.

“String and verifiable allegations of anti-party activities leading to cracks in the party since 2014 that led to loss of government at the centre and the state levels. This includes disobedience to then President Ebele Jonathan and working against his re-election success in 2015.”

 

The communiqué further blamed the former governor, saying, “he supported and funded the opposition APC in 2015 with the sum of N450 million to defeat his own party for personal and selfish reasons.

 

“Refusal to participate and attend party activities; Undermining and working against the resolutions of party organs, especially the state caucus, and causing division that has led to inability to resolve the issues surrounding the position of state legal adviser that has been unoccupied since 2015 in his own Local Government Area.”

 

Meanwhile, PDP’s North Central Zone Publicity Secretary, Suleiman Mohammed, in a statement, said Aliyu, who is also a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) and the National Executive Committee (NEC), cannot be suspended by a local government chapter of the party.

 

The statement reads: “Those parading the fake news are enemies of the PDP, bent on fanning the flames of disunity in our great party.

 

“We appeal to our party members and the general public to discard same as fake news and handiwork of mischief makers.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

