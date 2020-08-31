PDP sweeps LG poll in Ebonyi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has won 13 Chairmanship and 171 Councillorship seats in the local government election conducted by the state Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) on Saturday. EBSIEC chairman, Chief Jossy Eze, a lawyer who announced the results at the Commission’s headquarters in Abakaliki yesterday, disclosed that 13 political parties participated in the exercise.

The main opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, did not participate in the exercise. Eze said PDP candidates won all the seats but however, did not disclose the figures polled by the candidates in the elections.

The PDP chairmanship candidates that were returned elected are Hon. Emmanuel Nwangele (Abaka- iki LGA), Mrs. Obiageri Oko-Enyim (Afikpo North LGA), Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, Ph.D (Afikpo South LGA), Mrs. Nora Oluchi Aloh (Ezza North LGA), Engr. Kenneth Eze (Ezza South LGA), Elder Steve Orogwu (Ikwo LGA), and Hon. Sunday Eze (Ishielu LGA).

Others are Hon. Paul James Nwogha (Izzi LGA), Hon.Mrs Chinyere Nwogbaga (Ebonyi LGA), Hon.Mrs Chinyere Iyioku (Ohaozara LGA), Hon. Clement Omekannaya Odah (Ohaukwu LGA), Hon. Onyebuchi Ogbadu (Ivo LGA) and Hon. Engr.Felix Igboke (Onicha LGA). Out of 13 newly elected Chairmen, 9 of them are returning for the second term in office.

The Chairman of PDP in the State, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, in his remarks, said the outcome of the elections was an evidence that “Ebonyi remains the strongest hold of PDP.” The newly elected Chairman of Afikpo South LGA, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, expressed gratitude to God, to the people of his Council and to his party, for re-electing him for the second term.

He said: “My priority will be the completion of the ongoing projects. I give you an example, the Ekoli/ Okagbue road is a project of about One billion naira. Given the lean resources of the Council, we don’t expect to bite more than we can chew.

We have to concentrate on that, finish it up and also concentrate on other projects that are littered in the Local Government Area. All the Wards have one project or the other going-on.”

Like this: Like Loading...