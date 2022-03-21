PDP Thanked Ooni For Nominating Adeleke’s Running Mate

The former National Secretary of the People Democratic Party, Prof. Wale Oladipo has publicly expressed profound gratitude to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on the nomination of Prince Kolawole Adegboyega Adewusi as the running mate to Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP in the July 16th Governorship election in Osun State.

Oladipo who made this confirmatory statement at the unveiling of Kola Adewusi as the party’s Deputy Governorship candidate held at the state party Secretariat in Osogbo in a Facebook LIVE Streaming video said, “Contrary to what Kola Adewusi said earlier while making his remarks, I did not nominate you, nobody gave me the deputy Governorship ticket, i am just the intermediary between the palace, Ife people and Adeleke dynasty”.

He continued, “The owners of Ife nominated you, and we all know our traditional leader in Ife; the palace, Kabiesi and high chiefs of Ife nominated you”

Earlier in his acceptance speech as the Deputy Governorship candidate, Prince Kola Adewusi had thanked Prof. Wale for recommending and nominating him to Ademola Adeleke, while promising not to betray Oladipo for the confidence and trust he has bestowed on him.

In his brief remarks at the programme, Senator Ademola Adeleke equally thank the Ooni of Ife, “I want to thank the Source, Ooni of Ife for supporting us”, this statement has further confirmed that the foremost traditional ruler in Yorubaland nominated Prince Kola Adewusi to the PDP.

Inside sources and political watchers said a Christian Christian ticket in the election is a ploy by the PDP to mortgage and sideline the entire muslim community in Osun, “We have never seen Jackson Ademola Adeleke in any picture where he’s praying in the mosque, there are video and pictorial evidences of him attending churches both here in Nigeria and overseas and Kola Adewusi is a practicing Christian, so what will be the fate of the 55% of the muslim community in Osun”, Alhaji Gafari Aderonmu,a public commentator asked

