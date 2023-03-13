PDP threatens protest over alleged arrest of members in Osun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has called on the Inspector General of Police to stop the arrest of its leaders ahead of Saturday’s State House of Assembly elections. The party threatened to occupy all police formations in the state, if the police authority fails to heed to their outcry. In a statement issued by the Caretaker Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, yesterday, the party decried indiscriminate arrests of its leaders across the state as part of a grand plan to rig Saturday’s election. He said: “We will resist any ploy to manipulate the polls. Osun people voted overwhelmingly for PDP in the last polls.

They are ready to freely exercise their voting rights again. Arresting our leaders on Kangaroo charges is an attack on democracy and our fundamental human rights. “We call on the Inspector General of Police to stop serving the evil interest of the APC. “The police boss has a sacred duty to be an impartial enforcer of the law, not an agent of one political party against the other. “It is unacceptable for the IGP to take directives on who to arrest or detain from APC chieftains. This is a democracy, not a military dictatorship.

