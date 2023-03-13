News

PDP threatens protest over alleged arrest of members in Osun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has called on the Inspector General of Police to stop the arrest of its leaders ahead of Saturday’s State House of Assembly elections. The party threatened to occupy all police formations in the state, if the police authority fails to heed to their outcry. In a statement issued by the Caretaker Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, yesterday, the party decried indiscriminate arrests of its leaders across the state as part of a grand plan to rig Saturday’s election. He said: “We will resist any ploy to manipulate the polls. Osun people voted overwhelmingly for PDP in the last polls.

They are ready to freely exercise their voting rights again. Arresting our leaders on Kangaroo charges is an attack on democracy and our fundamental human rights. “We call on the Inspector General of Police to stop serving the evil interest of the APC. “The police boss has a sacred duty to be an impartial enforcer of the law, not an agent of one political party against the other. “It is unacceptable for the IGP to take directives on who to arrest or detain from APC chieftains. This is a democracy, not a military dictatorship.

JUST IN: NBC fines radio house in Lagos N5m for hate speech

  The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Nigeria Info 99.3FM Lagos the sum of N5 million. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was for providing its platform to be used to promote unverifiable and inciting views that can incite crime, public disorder. More details later…
Eid-el-Maulud: Shun all negative tendencies, President urges youths

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerian youths to shun all negative tendencies as the nation joins others in the world to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud today. This came as he warned the people to strive hard to avert a second wave of coronavirus pandemic as the nation’s economy cannot withstand another round of lockdown. According to a […]
Ogun: Group condemns spate of killings, caution politicians

A group, Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa, has condemned the increasing rate of insecurity and killings in Ogun State ahead of the 2023 general elections. The group, in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday, noted that the gruesome assassination of one of its members, Sorunke Akinwale aka “Matasaka” is one […]

