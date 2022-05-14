…PDP throwing presidential ticket open tantamount to greed– Arogbofa

The immediate past Secretary General of Afenifere, Bashorun Seinde Arogbofa, has described as greed the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to throw the contest for its presidential ticket open. According to Arogbofa, the party’s ticket ought to have been zoned to the south since the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure will be rounding off in few months, is from the northern part of the country.

The elder statesman stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while expressing his dissatisfaction on the move by PDP. He said: “I wouldn’t know why they are behaving like that. The north has done eight years. Naturally it ought to come down to the south. “I think it is out of greed that the contest was thrown open and to cause confusion. I can’t really understand why they are behaving like that.”

Arogbofa, however, disclosed he is not bothered as to where a president will be emerging from but stated that he will welcome anyone who will ensure that the country is restructured. “However, the presidency is not a big deal, what is a big deal for me is restructuring the country. If it is thrown open and the country is restructured, I don’t have any problem with that because the presidency without being restructured is the problem in the country.

“The states should be more independent and everything will be allowed to develop at its own pace. Where the states are empowered to take care of their people, their welfare, provide jobs for their people, control to a large extent their resources, and as well have state police. “There is no one that can lead Nigeria successfully as president at the moment because we don’t have a good structure on ground, it is just quicksand.

