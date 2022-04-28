PDP Ticket: I deserve right of first refusal, Atiku tells party

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said as former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, he deserves to be given right of first refusal as the party’s candidate in next year’s election.

This is just as the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has warned outsiders from shortlisting a candidate for the party in 2023.

Atiku, who was at the PDP National Secretariat, told members National Working Committee (NWC) that going by the 2019 presidential election, he already has over 11 million votes.

He, however, said Nigeria is in democracy, and urge the party leadership to conduct credible primary, and give every contestant the opportunity to face the electorate.

The former Vice President warned PDP not to take Nigerians for granted, despite the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We should go all out to let them know APC has failed, (and) it will continue to fail. No matter what gap they have come or they appear to be, they will continue to fail, and PDP has not failed on your comparative analysis.

“If you compare the achievements of PDP and the failure of APC, you know that you have no any other choice than PDP,” Atiku added.

He noted that when he declared to run for the presidency, he listed five key issues facing the country he would like to tackle, if he becomes president.

Atiku said he is a unifier, and promised to reunite the country after eight years of disunity caused by the policies of APC.

He wondered why President Muhammad Buhari would be able to tackle the nation’s security challenges when he was unable to control agencies of government charged with the responsibilities of handling security matters.

