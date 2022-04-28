News

PDP Ticket: I deserve right of first refusal, Atiku tells party

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said as former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, he deserves to be given right of first refusal as the party’s candidate in next year’s election.

This is just as the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has warned outsiders from shortlisting a candidate for the party in 2023.

Atiku, who was at the PDP National Secretariat, told members National Working Committee (NWC) that going by the 2019 presidential election, he already has over 11 million votes.

He, however, said Nigeria is in democracy, and urge the party leadership to conduct credible primary, and give every contestant the opportunity to face the electorate.

The former Vice President warned PDP not to take Nigerians for granted, despite the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We should go all out to let them know APC has failed, (and) it will continue to fail. No matter what gap they have come or they appear to be, they will continue to fail, and PDP has not failed on your comparative analysis.

“If you compare the achievements of PDP and the failure of APC, you know that you have no any other choice than PDP,” Atiku added.

He noted that when he declared to run for the presidency, he listed five key issues facing the country he would like to tackle, if he becomes president.

Atiku said he is a unifier, and promised to reunite the country after eight years of disunity caused by the policies of APC.

He wondered why President Muhammad Buhari would be able to tackle the nation’s security challenges when he was unable to control agencies of government charged with the responsibilities of handling security matters.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Bakare kicks against churches’ re-opening in Lagos

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned against the reopening of churches as directed by the Lagos State government.   Speaking yesterday during his online sermon, the cleric urged Christians not to let any religious leader or government official lead them like sheep to the slaughterhouse. Governor Babajide […]
News Top Stories

MDAs’ remittance: FG targets erring CEOs with new law

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Senate to conduct public hearing on amendment Process to end impunity To address recurring problem associated with under-declaration of revenue surplus paid into consolidated rev-enue fund account by revenue generating agencies (MDAs), the Federal Government has deliberately inserted stringent penalties against erring chief executive officers in the pending amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility Commission Act […]
News

Kaduna govt: Consuming looted drugs, grains might lead to death

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Kaduna State government yesterday warned residents of the state that the grains carted away from a warehouse in the Kakuri area of the state capital have “been treated with chemical preservatives, which render them unsafe for consumption.”   A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also said that some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica