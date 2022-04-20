PDP ticket: It’s payback time, Wike tells NWC members

Rivera State Governor Nyesom Wike wants members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pay him back for supporting their emergence in last year’s convention. Wike, who is one of the 17 presidential aspirants on the platform of the PDP, told the Iyorchia Ayu-led NWC that he fought the former NWC to ensure that they were brought on board. According to him: “One good turn deserves another. So you people should also pay back, because you didn’t go to campaign, but now are coming to campaign. So payback.” Wike, however, called for a free and fair election: “That will be an advantage for us to win in 2023.” He warned them not to give the PDP ticket to someone whom he said would abandon the party if he fails to win the election, or even defect to another party. The governor described himself as a “true party person”, and therefore should be encouraged to pick the PDP ticket. He rejected the call for a consensus candidacy, and said those promoting it are conspirators. “When we did our convention in 2018 about 10 people contested. There was no consensus. Why are they talking about consensus? “The primary was quite open. You know I supported Aminu Tambuwal. I have no regrets, I didn’t support Atiku. But when Tambuwal lost, I carried Atiku’s campaign on my head, that is what it is supposed to be. “I don’t believe in these people going around on consensus. I told them that their consensus move is ‘shine shine bobo’, the more you look, the less you see. I say I am not going to buy it. It will not work and I’m not a party to it. “I believe in consensus, but based on equity, justice and fairness. But not consensus by those who have conspired. They think they can bring me in, but nobody can bring me into it,” he said. According to him, 2023 will determine the PDP’s future, and warned the NWC members not to make the mistake of making people think they are trying to favour an aspirant over others. He said: “This will destroy the party, because as an opposition party, you cannot afford that people will say this election is not credible, this election is not transparent.” Wike further advised that people supporting any of the presidential aspirants should not be made members of the National Convention Planning Committee. He warned that such could be challenged by disfavoured aspirants, adding, “There is no election where you don’t see litigation, there is none. It will come, so that we don’t run into problems again. You should try as much as you can. “If you cannot vacate such an order, try as much as you can to assign people and settle it. There is no issue that cannot be resolved if you are open and transparent.” Ayu, however, assured all the aspirants of level playing field, noting that PDP has conducted credible and transparent primaries since 1999 Jos National Convention. Abia State governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, who was in Wike’s entourage, said he is an Igbo man who cannot be held down by geography.

