PDP ticket: Tambuwal lobbies NASS caucus, BoT for support

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal said Nigeria is in a state of emergency and requires a capable leader to pilot it affairs. Tambuwal, who spoke when he met with members of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) and the party’s caucus in the National Assembly on his presidential ambition, said when there was a state of emergency, everything necessary must be done to rescue the situation. The Sokoto governor is one of the 14 aspirants that bought the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential nomination form for the party’s May 29 primary.

Hesaid:“Ihaveaclearunderstanding of issues and not only that, I can identify individuals that I can work with as a team that will unite this country. “There is nothing that stops Nigeria president from going to the Senate and the House of Reps on matters that are very serious,” he added. He stated that some of the PDP presidential aspirants are reaching to others with a view of arriving at a consensus candidate.

The governor noted that PDP is a political platform that the people of Nigeria can trust again, stating that Nigerians commended the party’s national convention that produced Senator Iyorchia Ayu as president.

 

