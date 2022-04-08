Metro & Crime

PDP to Akeredolu: Don’t demolish Shoprite, Trade Fair Complex

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State Friday kicked against the planned demolition of the Trade fair complex and the Shoprite located in the highbrow Alagbaka area of Akure, the state capital.
The Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei in a statement said the demolition of the edifice would lead to joblessness among the owners and workers in the complexes marked for demolition. With the planned demolition, the opposition said the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led government has brought wailing and tears to entrepreneurs who are tenants of the state government, at the popular Trade Fair Complex.

 

Our Reporters

