PDP To Akeredolu: Your mother gave you to Ondo people as gift

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has described Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a great gift to the state. Two-time governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, who led members of the PDP State Executive Council (SEC) on a condolence visit to the governor yesterday, thanked the late Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP, for the gift of Governor Akeredolu to the state.

Jegede said: “We are all here to commiserate with you sir, on the demise of your mother. It is a great loss to all of us. Mama was very dear to all those who knew her, and I’m sure she would be very proud of what you were able to achieve in her own lifetime. “I am also sure that you are also very proud to be able to survive your mother, and also for all that God has done for her and for you.

If the measure of success is about the children that one has gifted to the world, she is a successful woman by all standards. “Even in her grave, I take permission to say this, she will be smiling that she has done her own bit and she has answered the call of nature and the call of God. “So, sir, for all of us here on the PDP side, we are here to condole with you and commiserate with you, and wish you great strength.”

 

