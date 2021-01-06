PDP to APC: Account for N15trn looted from public treasury

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders will have to account for the sum of N15 trillion they allegedly siphoned from public treasury. PDP said the attack on it by APC National Caretaker Committee and the false performance claims were meant to divert attention of how the party ruined the country since it took over power in 2015. Its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it has details of how APC and its leaders carted away the nation’s commonwealth. According to the statement, the ruling party was involved in the reported stealing of N9.6 trillion ($25 billion) oil revenue as detailed in the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) leaked memo.

It added that APC could not account for N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil, which it allegedly used 18 unregistered vessels to divert. The party said there was another N2 trillion oil subsidy regime through unnamed West African countries, which APC could not account for.

“Having stripped our national coffers, the APC is now using its illegal caretaker committee to attempt to set the narrative of empty treasury to validate their further looting of funds meant for the 2021 budget. “By now, the APC ought to know that such narratives cannot fly when Nigerians are already aware that its leaders stashed away over N15 trillion stolen from our national coffers.

“We know that APC’s attack is a desperate diversionary tactics as more revelations continue to emerge on how its leaders and some presidency officials pillaged our national treasury and stole over N15 trillion as well as how the APC has been patronising bandits with our national resources.”

It called on President Muhammadu Buhari to recover the money and prosecute the culprits. The party said the false performance claims by the APC leadership was meant to blackmail and embarrass President Buhari, adding that it was designed to rubbish the president, highlight his failures and deflect attention from the atrocities of APC. “Such fake narratives will not help the APC as our party has details of their nefarious leaders, including APC governors, ministers, certain aides of Mr. President, as well as APC fronts in agencies of government, and would not hesitate to make such public at the fullness of time,” PDP stated.

It advised the secretary of APC caretaker committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, to find something more meaningful to do with his time as Nigerians could no longer be swayed by APC’s lies and propaganda. “Under the PDP, people like Senator Akpanudoedehe progressed under the robust economy and a secured nation where the system worked. “If Akpanudoedehe meant well, he should be apologising for the failures of his party and the devastation it has brought on our country.

“He should be apologising to victims of the bandits imported by his party. He should have been apologising for the looting by his party leaders as well as President Buhari’s failures, which have brought economic hardship and untold devastation to our nation,” PDP further advised.

