PDP to APC, APGA: We won’t allow you rig Anambra guber poll

…Appeal Court verdict will boost my victory – Ozigbo

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday told the All Progressives Congress(APC) that it will not be allowed to use federal might to rig the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

This is even as candidate of the party for the election, Chief Valentine Ozigbo said that Friday’s Abuja Appeal Court judgment which confirmed his candidacy for the election has boosted his chances of victory in the election.

PDP said the election must be free, fair and credible and that it will resist any attempt either by APC or the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to write the results of the poll to their favour contrary to what the people voted.

National Vice Chairman of the party, South East zone, Chief Ali Odefa, who stated this in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, while addressing Anambra indigenes resident in the state when the governorship candidate of the PDP, Chief Valentine Ozigbo visited the state capital to meet with the Anambra people in the area, opined that democracy must prevail at the poll.

He noted that the Anambra governorship election would be used by the party to continue to protect the nation’s democracy and urged the electorate to protect their votes, insisting that votes must count at the poll.

Like this: Like Loading...