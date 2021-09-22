News Top Stories

PDP to APC, Buhari: Name terrorism sponsors if you’re not complicit

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to name sponsors of terrorism in the country if its administration is not complicit.

 

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the refusal by the presidency to make the names of sponsors public, vindicates its position that the APC government has been providing official cover for terrorists and bandits pillaging the country.

 

The party predicated its position on the declaration of the presidency that it was not interested in making public, the names of six  Nigerians reportedly sent to the Federal Government by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as sponsors of terrorism in our country.

 

According to the PDP: “The decision of the APCled government to cover the identity of sponsors of mindless mass killings, maiming, rapping, kidnapping of our compatriots as well as the endless violent marauding of our communities under the APC watch, validates our stand that such individuals have connections with the APC.”

 

The party noted that the stance by the Federal Government raises serious national anxieties of high-level complicity in the administration and further explains the reported compromising of the nation’s security system in the escalated killings and acts of terrorism in the country in the last six years.

 

Said the PDP: “Nigerians can see why the APC-led administration has failed to take decisive steps to tackle terrorism; why it prefers to negotiate with terrorists and even makes case for them, instead apprehending and prosecuting them, as witnessed in the beheading of rice farmers in Borno State.”

 

The party noted that it had always alerted of a connection between the APC and terrorists ravaging various parts of the country and how the APC, as a party, had always failed to forcefully condemn acts of terrorism.

 

“If the APC and its administration have nothing to cover, our party challenges them to immediately publish the names of the sponsors of terrorism given to it by the UAE, instead of this vexatious desperation to provide official cover for them,” PDP further demanded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

“We will ensure equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution – Dr Betta Edu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cross River State Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Registration And Administration For Front line Health Workers With the State’s Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu and the Speaker of the CRSHOA Hon. Eteng Jones receiving the COVID-19 Vaccines for the State earlier yesterday, The State has immediately commence the registration and administration of the Astrazeneca Vaccines to […]
News

Kaigama to Christians: You’ve right to protect, defend yourselves

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed by the spate of killings in some parts of the country, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that Christians like everybody else, have a right to protect and defend themselves from harm. It will be recalled that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in reaction to the incessant killings […]
News Top Stories

15 killed, houses razed in Ebonyi NURTW members’ clash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

At least 15 people were killed during a clash between members of rival groups of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Effium branch in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.   Trouble started on Saturday when members loyal to the chairman and the secretary of the union in Effium clashed, leading to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica