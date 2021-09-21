News

PDP to APC, Buhari: Name terrorism sponsors if you’re not complicit

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to name sponsors of terrorism in the country if its administration is not complicit.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the refusal by the presidency to make the names of sponsors public, vindicates its position that the APC government has been providing official cover for terrorists and bandits pillaging the country.

The party predicated its position on the declaration of the presidency that it was not interested in making public, the names of six Nigerians reportedly sent to the Federal Government by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as sponsors of terrorism in our country.

According to the PDP: “The decision of the APC-led government to cover the identity of sponsors of mindless mass killings, maiming, rapping, kidnapping of our compatriots as well as the endless violent marauding of our communities under the APC watch, validates our stand that such individuals have connections with the APC.”

The party noted that the stance by the Federal Government raises serious national anxieties of high-level complicity in the administration and further explains the reported compromising of the nation’s security system in the escalated killings and acts of terrorism in the country in the last six years.

Said the PDP: “Nigerians can see why the APC-led administration has failed to take decisive steps to tackle terrorism; why it prefers to negotiate with terrorists and even makes case for them, instead apprehending and prosecuting them, as witnessed in the beheading of rice farmers in Borno State.”

The party noted that it had always alerted of a connection between the APC and terrorists ravaging various parts of the country and how the APC, as a party, had always failed to forcefully condemn acts of terrorism.

“If the APC and its administration have nothing to cover, our party challenges them to immediately publish the names of the sponsors of terrorism given to it by the UAE, instead of this vexatious desperation to provide official cover for them,” PDP further demanded.

