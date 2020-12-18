PDP to APC: Come clean on the abduction of Kankara students

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should tell Nigerians all it knows about the abduction of the now released 344 students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) Kankara, Katsina State by bandits.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan accused the ruling party of acting as the mouthpiece of bandits.

Instead of condemning terrorism activities in the country, PDP stated that APC preferred to attack any person or groups that dared to criticise the activities of these bandits or demand unconditional release of abductees.

“Indeed, the Thursday’s statement by the Governor Mai Buni-led leadership of the APC, in which it showed support to bandits by condemning genuine protest by Nigerian women and youth in Abuja, has further betrayed the APC as a party that has vested interest in the proceeds of these reprehensible enterprises.

“Moreover, the statement credited to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, wherein he attempted to rationalise the abduction of the students as a normal occurrence in other parts of the world, validates apprehensions of high-level conspiracy against helpless Nigerians,” the party noted.

It recalled the statement by the Presidency, allegedly blaming the killed 43 farmers in Borno State instead of taking steps to apprehend their assailants also readily comes to mind.

PDP wondered why “APC always showing sympathy for and canvassing understanding for bandits, insurgents and terrorists.”

The party noted that APC has refused to account for the political mercenaries it allegedly imported from Niger Republic and Chad during the 2019 elections.

