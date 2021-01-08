PDP to APC: Learn from US Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on All Progressives Congress (APC) to learn a lesson from the triumph of democratic institutions in the United States presidential election and allow institutions of democracy to function in Nigeria.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the way Americans handled the issued serves as a strong lesson to the APC that no matter how desperate they seek to manipulate the system, the will of the people and the constitution will prevail in the end.

PDP noted that insistence of the US judiciary and the legislature on the provisions of their nation’s constitution, especially in resisting those who are desperate to hold on to office even after losing an election, reinforces the triumph of the collective will of a people through their system.

“Whereas our institutions of democracy including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies were brazenly manipulated by the APC in the 2019 elections, the United States experience strengthens the determination by Nigerians to stand up against such manipulations ahead of 2023,” PDP stated

It therefore called on all Nigerians “the INEC, the judiciary, the legislature, security forces, faith-based organisations, the media, civil society groups and other political parties to join forces with our party in the quest to reposition and strengthen our institutions for the task ahead.

“It is instructive to state that this is the only way to reposition our nation on the path of good governance, political stability, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

“Never again should individuals be allowed to manipulate our system, denigrate our constitution, lie to and incite unsuspecting citizens, promote violence, division and killings; compromise our security agencies, invade our courts and intimidate our judiciary, assault our National Assembly and trample on our laws, all in their inordinate bid to foist their selfish political interests.”

The party stated that without strong institutions put in place by American leaders that nation would have been thrown into turmoil or succumb to a chaotic order that would have no regard for the law and the will of the people.

It therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari to check all acts that weaken the nation’s institutions and encourage the manipulation of the security, judiciary, legislative and electoral bodies.

