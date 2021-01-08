News

PDP to APC: Learn from US Election

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on All Progressives Congress (APC) to learn a lesson from the triumph of democratic institutions in the United States presidential election and allow institutions of democracy to function in Nigeria.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the way Americans handled the issued serves as a strong lesson to the APC that no matter how desperate they seek to manipulate the system, the will of the people and the constitution will prevail in the end.

PDP noted that insistence of the US judiciary and the legislature on the provisions of their nation’s constitution, especially in resisting those who are desperate to hold on to office even after losing an election, reinforces the triumph of the collective will of a people through their system.

“Whereas our institutions of democracy including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies were brazenly manipulated by the APC in the 2019 elections, the United States experience strengthens the determination by Nigerians to stand up against such manipulations ahead of 2023,” PDP stated

It therefore called on all Nigerians “the INEC, the judiciary, the legislature, security forces, faith-based organisations, the media, civil society groups and other political parties to join forces with our party in the quest to reposition and strengthen our institutions for the task ahead.

“It is instructive to state that this is the only way to reposition our nation on the path of good governance, political stability, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

“Never again should individuals be allowed to manipulate our system, denigrate our constitution, lie to and incite unsuspecting citizens, promote violence, division and killings; compromise our security agencies, invade our courts and intimidate our judiciary, assault our National Assembly and trample on our laws, all in their inordinate bid to foist their selfish political interests.”

The party stated that without strong institutions put in place by American leaders that nation would have been thrown into turmoil or succumb to a chaotic order that would have no regard for the law and the will of the people.

It therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari to check all acts that weaken the nation’s institutions and encourage the manipulation of the security, judiciary, legislative and electoral bodies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Veteran actor, Jimoh Aliu, dies at 86

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Octogenarian veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Jimoh Aliu, is dead. Aliu, who passed on yesterday at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) Ado-Ekiti was 86. His death came up at the time he expressed his determination to redefine arts and culture in the state. Aliu had a forthnight ago in a briefing at his residence […]
News

CAMA: Group flays FG, says Act punitive

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Condemnation has continued to trail the contentious Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) as a group of nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) on the aegis of Action Group On Free Civic Space (AGOFCS) has described the Act as punitive. The group said the new legislation was targeted at some organisations in order to favour the others. Speaking […]
News

Kalu gets heroic welcome to Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu yesterday arrived in Abia State for the first time since he regained freedom via Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State amid a tumultuous welcome as people defied the rain to welcome him.   Various groups, party stalwarts and supporters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica