PDP To APC: Rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria worrisome

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the spate of insecurity in the country is worrisome, noting that kidnappings and wanton killings by bandits have become a daily occurrence.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that in the last five years, innocent Nigerians have either been gruesomely murdered or kidnapped for ransom.

The party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of complicity, adding that the party has been evading demands by Nigerians to explain the whereabouts of the people from Niger it used during the 2019 general elections.

According to the PDP, Nigerians are suspecting the people used during the APC campaign are responsible for the killings and kidnappings in the country.

“Moreover, the APC had further betrayed its links through its manifest show of sympathy to terrorists and bandits, failure to promptly and forcefully condemn their activities as well as its attack on anybody, who condemn acts of terrorism or demand for the release of abductees.

“Our party holds that now that President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted his administration’s failure to rout the bandits, the onus lies on the APC, as a party, to help Mr. President by immediately reining in the bandits and ending their affliction on our nation,” the statement added.

