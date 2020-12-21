News

PDP To APC: Rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria worrisome

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the spate of insecurity in the country is worrisome, noting that kidnappings and wanton killings by bandits have become a daily occurrence.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that in the last five years, innocent Nigerians have either been gruesomely murdered or kidnapped for ransom.

The party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of complicity, adding that the party has been evading demands by Nigerians to explain the whereabouts of the people from Niger it used during the 2019 general elections.

According to the PDP, Nigerians are suspecting the people used during the APC campaign are responsible for the killings and kidnappings in the country.

“Moreover, the APC had further betrayed its links through its manifest show of sympathy to terrorists and bandits, failure to promptly and forcefully condemn their activities as well as its attack on anybody, who condemn acts of terrorism or demand for the release of abductees.

“Our party holds that now that President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted his administration’s failure to rout the bandits, the onus lies on the APC, as a party, to help Mr. President by immediately reining in the bandits and ending their affliction on our nation,” the statement added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

TUC women protest rape, seek stiffer penalty

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Women Commission yesterday staged a peaceful protest against cases of incessant rape in the country to the Lagos State House of Assembly. The women, numbering about 50 and being led by their chairperson, Comrade Oluyemisi Oyejide, lamented increase of rape cases after the COVID-19 lockdown. The protesters, however, […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS protests: Buhari appeals for calm, understanding

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…lauds establishment of judicial panels in 13 states     President Muhammadu Buhar has appealed for calm and understanding by the youth protesting police brutality in the country. This came as he applauded the establishment of the Judicial Panels of Inquiry by 13 states of the federation as resolved by the National Economic Council (NEC) […]
News

Amnesty International and the ‘equity’ question.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“Who are you to judge the life I live? I know I am not perfect and I don’t live to be. But before you start pointing fingers, make sure your hands are clean”- Bob Marley The legendary songwriter and singer composed this song in his 1989 hit and decades after, this lyric is still very […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: