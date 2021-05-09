PDP to APC: Slash in workers’ salary’ll trigger negative effect

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that the planned slash in the salary of workers by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government will trigger a negative effect.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan expressed worry that the ruling party is contemplating the cut in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC has failed to take any decisive steps to stimulate the economy and promote production.

“Instead, the APC and its administration had engaged in mindless external borrowings, bulk of which had also been looted by APC leaders and their cronies in government.

“Now that they have borrowed from every corner of the world, the APC and its administration are now turning to salaries of our workers,” PDP said.

It warned that the policy would escalate cases of terrorism and other social vices, confronting the nation.

The party described as wicked and unacceptable that the APC government could recommend the policy after it had endorsed the increase in the cost of fuel,

electricity and other tariffs, leading to the rise in the cost of food and other essential commodities beyond the reach of millions of Nigerians.

