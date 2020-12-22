News

PDP To APC: Spate of insecurity in Nigeria worrisome

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saidthe spate of insecurityin the country was worrisome, noting that kidnappingsand wantonkillings by bandits have become daily occurrence.

 

 

The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that in the last five years, innocent Nigerians have either been gruesomely murdered or kidnapped for ransom.

 

The party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of complicity, adding that the party has been evading demands by Nigerians to explain the whereabouts of the people from Niger it used during the 2019 general elections.

 

According to the PDP, Nigerians are suspecting the people used during the APC campaign are responsible for the killings and kidnappings in the country.

 

“Moreover, the APC had further betrayed its links through its manifest show of sympathy to terrorists and bandits, failure to promptly andforcefullycondemntheir activities as well as its attack on anybody, who condemn acts of terrorism or demand for the release of abductees.

 

“Our party holds that now that President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted his administration’s failure to rout the bandits, the onus lies on the APC, as a party, to help Mr. President by immediately reining in the bandits and ending their affliction on our nation,” the statement added.

 

PDP said it was a national shame that while the Chadian President, Idris Deby, personally led his troops to rout out insurgents and even freed Nigerian territories and soldiers held captive by terrorists in northern part of Borno State, President Buhari, who promised to lead the fight against insurgency from the fronts, has receded to the comfort of the presidential villa.

 

PDP added that if President Buhari does not see that as time for him to let go and allow more competent hands to take charge of the security of the nation, the least expected of the APC is for it to appeal to Buhari to heed the calls of patriotic Nigerians.

 

“In any case, it is imperative to reiterate that the APC cannot exonerate itself from this badge of shame and infamy by attempting to single out President Buhari for blame for their collective failures.

 

“After all, the APC was responsible for the importation of bandits as their political mercenaries in 2019. “To worsen the situation, APC leaders, in their greed, corruption, nepotism and acute partisanship have continued to ravage our nation while failing to produce any governance strategy for the Buhari administration apart from reneging on all its promises to Nigerians.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Association of palm tree planters move to transform Nigeria’s economy in 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba The Association of Palm Tree Planters of Nigeria (APPON) on Thursday said it has intensified efforts to transform Nigeria’s economy and save as many persons from poverty through palm tree business come the first quarter of 2021.Apostle Emmanuel Obioma, President and Founder of APPON, said this in Aba during the inauguration of Abia […]
News

FEC meeting holds ahead of 2021 Budget presentation

Posted on Author Reporter

  The President Muhammadu Buhari, presided over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council. The meeting is the last to be held before Buhari will lay the 2020 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly. The presentation has been scheduled for Thursday. While Buhari presided over the meeting from the Council Chamber of the Presidential […]
News

Flight resumption: NCAA expresses satisfaction over VAIA’s readiness

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has expressed satisfaction with the standard of facilities put in place and preparedness of the management of the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, capital, towards resumption of flights operation in the country. This commendation was given yesterday by 18 Inspectors from NCAA led by Mr. Adebayo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: