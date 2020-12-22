PDP To APC: Spate of insecurity in Nigeria worrisome

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saidthe spate of insecurityin the country was worrisome, noting that kidnappingsand wantonkillings by bandits have become daily occurrence.

The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that in the last five years, innocent Nigerians have either been gruesomely murdered or kidnapped for ransom.

The party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of complicity, adding that the party has been evading demands by Nigerians to explain the whereabouts of the people from Niger it used during the 2019 general elections.

According to the PDP, Nigerians are suspecting the people used during the APC campaign are responsible for the killings and kidnappings in the country.

“Moreover, the APC had further betrayed its links through its manifest show of sympathy to terrorists and bandits, failure to promptly andforcefullycondemntheir activities as well as its attack on anybody, who condemn acts of terrorism or demand for the release of abductees.

“Our party holds that now that President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted his administration’s failure to rout the bandits, the onus lies on the APC, as a party, to help Mr. President by immediately reining in the bandits and ending their affliction on our nation,” the statement added.

PDP said it was a national shame that while the Chadian President, Idris Deby, personally led his troops to rout out insurgents and even freed Nigerian territories and soldiers held captive by terrorists in northern part of Borno State, President Buhari, who promised to lead the fight against insurgency from the fronts, has receded to the comfort of the presidential villa.

PDP added that if President Buhari does not see that as time for him to let go and allow more competent hands to take charge of the security of the nation, the least expected of the APC is for it to appeal to Buhari to heed the calls of patriotic Nigerians.

“In any case, it is imperative to reiterate that the APC cannot exonerate itself from this badge of shame and infamy by attempting to single out President Buhari for blame for their collective failures.

“After all, the APC was responsible for the importation of bandits as their political mercenaries in 2019. “To worsen the situation, APC leaders, in their greed, corruption, nepotism and acute partisanship have continued to ravage our nation while failing to produce any governance strategy for the Buhari administration apart from reneging on all its promises to Nigerians.”

Like this: Like Loading...