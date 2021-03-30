PDP to APC: We’ll resist intimidation in all forms

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday told the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that it would resist all forms of intimidation by the party.

This was as the party insisted that the era of using security agents and other means, such as courts to intimidate and threaten opponents was over. PDP National Vice-Chairman for South East, Ali Odefa stated this during the party’s meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, following the defection of the dissolved SWC to the All Progressives Congress.

He said South East was completely PDP and that the victory of the party at the just concluded Aba North/South federal constituency by-election was a confirmation of that.

Odefa said: “As you know, South East is PDP. The only governor they have in South East in Imo State was stolen from the backyard as they used court to steal that one from us. In Ebonyi State only the governor defected as our party is on ground. “The era of intimidation is gone.

The police cannot intimidate us; they cannot use DSS against us and they cannot use the court against us. We will resist all these dictatorial tendencies and they are already tired. We will continue to uphold the principles and core values of our party, and hence our supporters should not be afraid.

“We are not in a shouting match, it is those people that are talking, they are shouting. We are on the drawing board; we are planning, we are calculating, we are reaching out to people and the result is what you have just seen happened in Aba, Abia State on Saturday.

“Have you not seen now that the people who were originally not part of us have left? We are all happier together now.

The embittered ones have left our party and we now know how many we are and the party is happier and we will move forward. “I want to encourage you not to be intimidated. Do not be afraid, call your meetings, mobilise your people, secure your meetings because they can’t do anything.

They are frustrated and they are on their way to APGA. One advantage you have over them is that in our party, we will democratize the process of primaries in our own party. Everybody will have a level playing field to contest our primaries.”

