PDP to APC: You’re envious of our governors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders are envious of the performance of governors elected on its platform.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, further said the ruling party is disturbed by the stability and unanimity in the PDP as well as the resilience of its leaders, despite the attempts by the APC and its government to plant seeds of discord in the party’s fold.

“Nigerians can see the frustration in the APC leadership, which has now resorted to vicious smear campaign and media attacks on our governors and leaders, having failed in all their sneaky plots to lure them to look the way of the defunct APC.

“It is therefore not strange to us that the Secretary of APC’s illegal National Caretaker Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, has been detailed, as new APC spokesperson, to commence a coordinated attack on our governors.

“We are aware that this is part of the desperate bid to distract and drag down our performing governors to the level of their APC counterparts, who have become a collective symbol of failure in our contemporary political history.

“It is laughable that the APC Caretaker Secretary is challenging the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to name APC leaders attempting to lure our governors, whereas he, Akpanudoedehe, is aware of how the APC leadership, to which he belongs, have been going round our governors and leaders genuflecting for audience, only to receive mere photo opportunities,” the party stated.

PDP warned Akpanudoedehe to be more circumspect in challenging anybody to mention names, “as such could put him in very indefensible situation as his own roles and itinerary in the APC leadership are not hidden to us.”

The party said that there is nothing left in APC that could warrant nobody associating with it, noting that the party has been plagued with internal wrangling and illegal leadership.

According to the PDP, the only legacies of APC “are corruption, treasury looting, turning the nation into a failed state, instituting poverty and hardship, and supporting terrorists, bandits and kidnappers ravaging the people”.

Like this: Like Loading...