News

PDP to APC: You’re envious of our governors

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders are envious of the performance of governors elected on its platform.

 

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, further said the ruling party is disturbed by the stability and unanimity in the PDP as well as the resilience of its leaders, despite the attempts by the APC and its government to plant seeds of discord in the party’s fold.

 

“Nigerians can see the frustration in the APC leadership, which has now resorted to vicious smear campaign and media attacks on our governors and leaders, having failed in all their sneaky plots to lure them to look the way of the defunct APC.

 

“It is therefore not strange to us that the Secretary of APC’s illegal National Caretaker Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, has been detailed, as new APC spokesperson, to commence a coordinated attack on our governors.

 

“We are aware that this is part of the desperate bid to distract and drag down our performing governors to the level of their APC counterparts, who have become a collective symbol of failure in our contemporary political history.

 

“It is laughable that the APC Caretaker Secretary is challenging the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to name APC leaders attempting to lure our governors, whereas he, Akpanudoedehe, is aware of how the APC leadership, to which he belongs, have been going round our governors and leaders genuflecting for audience, only to receive mere photo opportunities,” the party stated.

 

PDP warned Akpanudoedehe to be more circumspect in challenging anybody to mention names, “as such could put him in very indefensible situation as his own roles and itinerary in the APC leadership are not hidden to us.”

 

The party said that there is nothing left in APC that could warrant nobody associating with it, noting that the party has been plagued with internal wrangling and illegal leadership.

 

According to the PDP, the only legacies of APC “are corruption, treasury looting, turning the nation into a failed state, instituting poverty and hardship, and supporting terrorists, bandits and kidnappers ravaging the people”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Twitter labels new Trump tweet ‘offensive’, hides it from public view

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had placed a warning notice on a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump for violating its policy against abusive behavior. “There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” the president’s tweet read. […]
News Top Stories

Economic sabotage: Military destroys over 1m litres of illegally refined AGO

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

operations against economic sabotage in the South South, has resulted in the immobilisation of a total of 1, 052, 300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). The operations that facilitated the discovery and subsequent destruction, were conducted between 10 and 17 September. Coordinate, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the […]
News

Obi declares support for Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO candidacy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has declared his support for Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala following her nomination for the post of Director, World Trade Organisation (WTO).   In a Statement, Obi stated that Okonjo-Iweala had the knowledge, skills, exposure and experience to successfully direct the affairs of the organization. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: