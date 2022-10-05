Politics

PDP to appeal judgement which nullified Ogun primaries

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday said it would appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta which nullified all the primaries conducted by the Ogun State chapter of the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta.

Three members of the party: Taiwo Olabode Idris, Kehinde Akala and Alhaji Ayinde Monsuri had dragged the party, its governorship candidate, Hon. Ladi Adebutu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court challenging the authenticity of the delegates’ lists used for the conduct of the primaries.

The presiding judge, Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo in his judgement had ordered the party to conduct fresh primaries within the next 14 days.

The court also barred INEC from recognising Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

Following the judgement, INEC had omitted the names of all the party’s candidates on the final list of political parties and candidates contesting the 2023 general elections.

 

