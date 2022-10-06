News

PDP to appeal ruling which nullified Ogun primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said it would appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, which nullified all the primaries conducted by the Ogun State chapter of the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta. Three members of the party – Taiwo Olabode Idris, Kehinde Akala and Alhaji Ayinde Monsuri – had dragged PDP, it’s governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court, challenging the authenticity of the delegates’ lists used for the conduct of the primaries. The presiding judge, Justice O.O. Oguntoyinbo, in his ruling had ordered the party to conduct fresh primaries within the next 14 days.

The court also barred INEC from recognising Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the party in the state. Following the judgement, INEC had omitted the names of all the party’s candidates on the final list of political parties and candidates contesting the 2023 general election. But, arising from its meeting on Tuesday, the NWC of the party said: “After a comprehensive review and extensive consultations with party leaders and criticalstakeholders, particularly in Ogun State, the NWC has resolved to appeal the judgment. “Consequently, the NWC has directed the National Legal Adviser of the party to commence all actions necessary to appeal the judgement.

“The PDP urges all candidates of our party in Ogun State, all critical stakeholders, party members and our teeming supporters to remain focused and not allow themselves to be distracted as the PDP rally Nigerians to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC)”, Ologunagba said.

 

