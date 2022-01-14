PDP to audit staff, clears Adeleke, Ogunbiyi, others for Osun guber

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday cleared Ademola Adeleke, Akin Ogunbiyi, Dotun Babayemi and others to contest the party’s ticket for the forthcoming Osun State governorship election. The opposition party also set up a committee to audit its workforce. Also, it set up a panel to review establishment manual and scheme of service.

The party in 2020 sacked half of its workers after obtaining the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC). Those affected went to court to challenge the action, describing their sacking as illegal because the establishment manual and scheme of service was suspended at the time the action was taken. National Secretary Senator Sam Anyanwa, who inaugurated the committees, said the matter is now being settled out of court. Anyanwu, who heads two of the three committees, stated that the staff audit committee is mandated to review the qualifications and date of appointment of all the staff.

The staff audit and establishment manual and scheme of service committees were given the end of January to submit their report to the National Working Committee (NWC), while the tenders’ board committee is a standing committee. PDP had claimed that it spent N12 million monthly as salary for the establishment staff and N5 million for personal staff of NWC members before the 2020 staff rationalisation. The Chairman of the screening committee Muhammed Adoke said Adeleke, Ogunbiyi, Babayemi, Omirin Emmanuel Olusanya, Dele Adeleke and former Secretary to Osun State Government Alhaji Abdulateef Akinbade had been cleared to seek the party’s ticket for the July poll when he submitted the committee’s report to PDP National Organising Secretary Umaru Bature.

