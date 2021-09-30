News

PDP to Ayade: We’ll mobilise against your planned privatisation

The Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to resist the planned privatisation of industries in the state by Governor Ben Ayade, saying it will mobilise the people against such plans. The newly elected state Chairman of the party, Mr. Venatius Ikem disclosed this yesterday after he was sworn-in to take over from the Interim Committee, hitherto headed by Efiok Cobham. Ikem, who was irked by the announcement by the governor that the alleged 46 industries, which his administration established would be privatised to allow the government concentrate on governance.

“We are going to mobilise the people against the plan of Governor Ayade to privatise all the industries, which are not working for himself. He used state resources and deceived the people that he was building this or that, and now he wants to sell them to himself. We will not allow that. “We are sounding a note to the governor that the time for him to abuse our people has passed and we will watch closely and mobilise every resource at our disposal to stop any attempt to privatise any industry, whether working or not working to himself,” Ikem said. He, however, reiterated the desire to reconcile all those who had dumped the party, saying he would lead with fairness and transparency in order to give every member of the party a sense of belonging.

