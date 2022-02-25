PDP to Ayade: You can’t intimidate us with security agents

The Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm that Governor Ben Ayade was planning to use a section of security agents for the election of the Ogoja/ Yala Federal Constituency and the Akpabuyo State Constituency respectively.

The state Chairman of PDP in the state, Venatius Ikem raised the alarm yesterday while addressing journalists in his of-fice. The party leader, who said the state chapter of the party had received information about the plans and would do everything to resist it, noted that PDP would protest if any security organisation outside the operational order was illegally drafted to intimidate the opposition party. “Governor Ben Ayade is bent on using a section of security agents not included in the operational order to intimidate us. We do not plan to compromise our rights and that of the citizens.

We will resist every attemptto hijack the elections. We will protest the use of the army, Navy, the Air Force and Operation Akpakwu for the elections,” he said. Ikem, however, insisted that the party was ready for the elections, explaining that the members and supporters have been working hard to ensure victory in the two elections. But, the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Erasmus Ekpang, however, debunked the allegation, claiming that there was no such plan to use the military for the elections.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...