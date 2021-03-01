News Top Stories

PDP to Bawa: Avoid Magu's pitfall, restore efficiency in EFCC

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulraheed Bawa, to restore professionalism in the anti-graft agency and avoid the pitfall of his predecessor, Ibrahim Magu.

 

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Bawa should resist all partisan pressures to use the agency as a tool for political persecution, harassment of dissenting voices and settling personal scores as well as for personal enrichment, as witnessed under the last chairman.

 

According to PDP, such tendencies eroded professionalism in the EFCC, compromised its activities and diminished the public confidence with regard to fairness, impartiality and even-handedness in the handling of cases.

 

“The new chairman is reminded that the EFCC was articulated and established by the PDP administration to fight corruption and not as a tool for oppression and intimidation of innocent Nigerians for political and other unjustified reasons,” the party stated.

 

The party noted that the EFCC chairman was picked from the pool of trained investigators of the commission, adding that Nigerians expect him to bring the benefits of his training to bear by sanitising the system and restore professionalism in line with international best practices.

 

“Furthermore, our party urges the new EFCC chairman to bear in mind that, given his young age and training, he should exhibit the ideals of the Generation- Next Nigeria in reciprocation of the confidence Nigerians repose in him,” PDP said.

