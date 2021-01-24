News

PDP to Biden: Sanction Buhari, APC leaders for corruption, assault on democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants the new United States President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and officials of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration involved in acts of corruption, alleged sponsorship of terrorists and undermining the nation’s democracy.
The party also called on Biden to freeze the assets of such APC leaders and officials of the Buhari administration in the United States and ensure that the lifting of visa ban by his government does not extend to such individuals.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that President Biden has settled down to work, he should look into the report of the Department of State and note the litany of infractions on the nation’s polity by APC leaders and officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
The party drew President Biden’s attention to “the report of the Department of State detailing cases of human right abuse, arbitrary and extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, detention, torture, shooting and killing of voters, massacring of peaceful protesters as witnessed in the #EndSARS protests as well as other atrocious crime against humanity under the Buhari-led APC administration which were also reported by the Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI).
“Moreover, our party urges President Biden to offer  support in saving our democracy by enforcing firm sanctions on APC leaders and their agents in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the judiciary, who openly undermined our democracy by manipulating elections, deploying thugs and security operatives to unleash violence to rig elections in Kano, Ondo, Kaduna, Katsina, Ekiti, Niger, Plateau, Rivers and Kogi states among others.
“In Kogi, security agents were deployed to shoot and kill voters, cart away ballot boxes, while police helicopter was deployed to fire tear gas on innocent Nigerians, burnt an innocent woman to death, altered election result figures to declared themselves winners.”
PDP added that the US government should extend such sanctions to individuals who participated or benefited in the undermining of the Imo State governorship election at the Supreme Court, “where a person, who was not a candidate in the election was suddenly declared winner, after which brute force was used to subdue the people.”
It, however, condemned the invasion of the US Capitol and welcomed the prompt arrest of culprits.

