PDP to Biden: Sanction Buhari, APC leaders for corruption, assault on democracy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants United States President, Joe Biden, to impose sanctions on leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and officials of President Muhammadu Buhari administration involved in acts of corruption, alleged sponsorship of terrorists, and undermining the nation’s democracy.

 

The party also called on the new US president to freeze the assets of such APC leaders and officials of the Buhari administration in the United States and ensure that the lifting of visa ban by his government does not extend to such individuals.

 

The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that President Biden has settled down to work, he should look into the report of the Department of State and note the litany of infractions on the nation’s polity by APC leaders and officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

 

The party drew President Biden’s attention to “the report of the Department of State detailing cases of human right abuse, arbitrary and extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, detention, torture, shooting and killing of voters, massacring of peaceful protesters as witnessed in the EndSARS protests as well as other atrocious crime against humanity under the Buhari-led APC administration which were also reported by the Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI).

