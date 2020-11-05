News

PDP to Buhari: $1.2bn Brazil loan, reckless borrowing

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the Federal Government’s new $1.2 billion loan from Brazil, despite the public outcry against the accumulation of loans from China and other foreign interests, is reckless borrowing, which will further mortgage the country.

The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, advised President Muhammadu Buhari against using nebulous agricultural programmes as justification for further accumulation of foreign loans, without clear terms and conditions, to the detriment of the poor masses and generations yet unborn. The party stated that the loan request, if approved by the National Assembly, will exacerbate the nation’s debt burden, mortgage the agricultural sector, weaken investment capacity and worsen food security challenge.

“Our party invites Nigerians to note that with the $1.2 billion (about N459 billion) Brazilian loan, in addition to the N5.20 trillion borrowing already proposed in the 2021 budget, our nation’s debt burden will hit a disastrous N36.2 trillion which will plunge our economy into a devastating pitfall,” PDP warned. It urged the National Assembly to save the nation by being circumspect in handling the loan request in the national interest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo poll: Govs, ministers, senators, Oshiomhole, Oyegun lead APC’s onslaught

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 49-member Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election slated for September 19. The 49-member Council is made up of five serving governors, two ministers, three serving ministers, former national chairmen of the ruling party, former governors and ministers, among others. The Council is headed by the […]
News

China Loan: OPC backs NASS probe, flays FG

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Yoruba nationalist organization, Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), has commended the House of Representatives for embarking on the probe of the country’s $1.5billion China loans. The group, in a statement issued yesterday by its Publicity Secretary, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, said with the ongoing probe, the lower chambers of the National Assembly has taken a bold […]
News

Buhari: I’m mindful of pains over fuel electricity tariff, hike

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…insists decision in Nigeria’s best interest President Muhammadu Buhari has explained the reasons for the recent increase in the price pump price of petrol, also known as premium motor spirit (PMS), saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a severe downturn and impacted negatively on the country’s finances.   President Buhari, who hinted that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: