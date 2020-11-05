PDP to Buhari: $1.2bn Brazil loan, reckless borrowing

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the Federal Government’s new $1.2 billion loan from Brazil, despite the public outcry against the accumulation of loans from China and other foreign interests, is reckless borrowing, which will further mortgage the country.

The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, advised President Muhammadu Buhari against using nebulous agricultural programmes as justification for further accumulation of foreign loans, without clear terms and conditions, to the detriment of the poor masses and generations yet unborn. The party stated that the loan request, if approved by the National Assembly, will exacerbate the nation’s debt burden, mortgage the agricultural sector, weaken investment capacity and worsen food security challenge.

“Our party invites Nigerians to note that with the $1.2 billion (about N459 billion) Brazilian loan, in addition to the N5.20 trillion borrowing already proposed in the 2021 budget, our nation’s debt burden will hit a disastrous N36.2 trillion which will plunge our economy into a devastating pitfall,” PDP warned. It urged the National Assembly to save the nation by being circumspect in handling the loan request in the national interest.

Like this: Like Loading...