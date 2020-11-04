PDP to Buhari: $1.2bn Brazil loan reckless borrowing

…rejects plans to stifle social media

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Federal Government’s new $1.2 billion loan bid from Brazil, despite the public outcry against the accumulation of loans from China and other foreign interests, is reckless borrowing, which will further mortgage the country.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, advised President Muhammadu Buhari against using nebulous agricultural programmes as justification for further accumulation of foreign loans, without clear terms and conditions, to the detriment of the poor masses and generations yet unborn.

The party stated that the loan request, if approved by the National Assembly, will exacerbate the nation’s debt burden, mortgage the agricultural sector, weaken investment capacity and worsen food security challenge.

“Our party invites Nigerians to note that with the $1.2 billion (about N459 billion) Brazilian loan, in addition to the N5.20 trillion borrowing already proposed in the 2021 budget, our nation’s debt burden will hit a disastrous N36.2 trillion which will plunge our economy into a devastating pitfall,” PDP warned.

It urged the National Assembly to save the nation by being circumspect in handling the loan request in the national interest.

“Instead of this recourse to reckless borrowings, the PDP urges the Buhari presidency to apply itself productively by looking inwards and finding ways to harness and create wealth with the resources abounding in our country.

“What Nigeria needs now is for government to be more innovative and resourceful in galvanizing a productive economy instead of reducing our nation to a beggar status among the comity of nations,” the party stated.

Meanwhile, the party has described the plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to regulate social media in the country as unconstitutional and anti-people

The party in a statement by Ologbondiyan said the renewed frenzy to censor the social media is targeted at muzzling outspoken Nigerians, particularly the youths, the media and civil society organisations, from demanding for accountability and competence of leaders.

PDP stated that the government of the day is worried that social media is “exposing the widespread corruption, unbridled treasury looting, barefaced injustice, human right abuses, constitutional violations and divisive actions of the APC administration.”

It rejected the claims that the regulation bill is targeted at checking fake news, noting that Nigeria already has enough implementable laws to counter the dissemination of fake news and punish offenders.

